CHURCH HILL - Chris Tipton, 55 of Church Hill, TN was called home Friday, January 14, 2022 at Holston Valley Hospital surrounded by his family. Chris was born on April 8, 1966 to Wilma Tipton and the late John Tipton. He graduated from Volunteer High School in 1984 and attended Draughn’s Jr. College. He started working for Pet Dairy in 1985 and currently was working for Dairy Farmers of America in I.T. Chris loved all sports but enjoyed playing softball and baseball. Chris was attending church with his family at Mountain View Church. Chris treasured his family and always loved doing things for them.
In addition to his dad, Chris is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Johnny and Lizzy Tipton; maternal grandparents, Dewey and Mallie Lane; aunt, Shirley Archer; uncle, Donald Lane; mother-in-law, Shelby Robinette; brother-in-law, Allan Jackson; nephew, Dustin Burleson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 36 ½ years, Ola Jean Tipton; his daughters, Olivia Tipton (Doug Gray), Emily Weems (Jesse); 4 grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Clayton, Kate, Adella and Eva; his loving mother, Wilma Tipton; sister, Shellia Cox (Bucky); nephews, Carlson Cox (Kelly) and Tanner Cox; father-in-law, Don Robinette, Sr.; sister-in-law, Donna Jackson; brother-in-law, Don Robinette, Jr.; nieces, Alexis Jackson and Christina Burleson; great nephews, Manny and Matthew Burleson; great nieces, Maria Burleson and Willow Cox; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Graveside service will be Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM held by Rev. Mark Weems, music will be provided by Rebecca Thomas at Holston View Cemtery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Clayton Tipton, Jesse Weems, Tanner Cox, Carlson Cox and family. Honorary pallbearer is Doug Gray.
