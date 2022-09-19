Chris Prillhart Sep 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Christopher Owen “Chris” Prillhart, 51, of Johnson City, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 in the comfort of his home following a courageous battle with cancer.Arrangements will be announced later by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christopher Owen Prillhart Funeral Home Johnson City Kingsport Arrangement Pass Away Condolence Recommended for you