JOHNSON CITY - Christopher Owen “Chris” Prillhart, 51 of Johnson City, passed away peacefully following a battle with cancer. He was born in Kingsport on February 2, 1971, a son of Peggy Mason Prillhart, and the late Larry Wayne Prillhart. He has resided in Kingsport and Denver, CO before returning to Johnson City for the last 13 years.

Chris graduated from Sullivan North High School in 1989. He received his bachelor’s degree in English from ETSU, and his master’s degree in information technology from Nova Southeastern University. Chris married Angela Hilton-Prillhart in 2010 in Abingdon, VA. He served in the US Air Force, was employed at Northrop-Grumman and supported Boy Scouts of America and Science Hill Band Program. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, son, father, brother and friend who was a very vibrant, fun-loving person, loved taking pictures, volunteering with the band and watching his children perform.

