GREENEVILLE - Chris O'Brian Kirkpatrick age 48, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Chris was a graduate of King College. Where he was inducted into the basketball hall of fame at both Cherokee High School and King College. He loved Tennessee sports. He was an avid UT sports fan. He loved spending time with his family. Chris had a heart of gold.
Chris is survived by the love of his life Brandy Partin. Four children: Kristen and Ryan Hough, Corey Kirkpatrick, Cole Kirkpatrick and Colin Kirkpatrick. One grandson Miles Hough. Parents Douglas and Linda Kirkpatrick. One brother and sister-in-law; David and Paula Kirkpatrick. One niece Darci Kirkpatrick. One aunt and several cousins.
Preceded in death by his grandparents; O.B. and Elizabeth Kirkpatrick and George and Laura Long.
The family wishes a special thank you to Johnson City Medical Center ICU for their wonderful care.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 8, 2021 from 12-2 pm at Jeffers Funeral Service downtown. A graveside service will be held at 3 pm at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dewayne Steele and Ryan Hough officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.