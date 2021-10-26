GATE CITY, VA - Christopher Ray Hackney, 28, Gate City, VA passed away, Sunday, October 24, 2021, the result of a motor vehicle accident.
Chris was born in Sullivan County, TN on October 4, 1993, and was the son of Ronald Elmer and Rebecca “Becky” Gail (Vaughn) Hackney.
He was a fun loving and outdoorsy guy who enjoyed life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed by so many.
His grandfathers, William Ray Hackney, Sr, and Barney Vaughn; great grandfathers, Isaac T. Vaughn, and Joe T. Bishop; grandmother, Bobbie Jean Bishop; great grandmother, Edna Mae Vaughn; and uncle, Bobby A. Vaughn preceded him in death.
Surviving is his mother and father, Becky and Ronald Hackney, Spring Hill, FL; brother, Colton Hawk Hackney, Gate City, VA; grandmother, Brenda Vaughn, Spring Hill, FL; special momma to Chris and his friends, Kim Counts, Gate City, VA; his dog and best buddy, Edge; aunts, JoAnne Toliver, and husband, Kimsey, Kingsport, TN, and Debbie Amyx, Kingsport, TN; uncles, David Vaughn, Kingsport, TN, and William Ray Hackney, Jr., Gate City, VA; a very special great aunt, Evelyn Johnson, Kingsport, TN; along with several other family members, and a host of friends.
Memorial services will be conducted Friday, October 29, 2021, on the river along Nottingham Road and Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Trinity Bell Church. Times will be announced on Facebook and the Gate City Funeral Home website.
