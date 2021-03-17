JOHNSON CITY - Chris Allen Roberson, age 61, of Johnson City, TN quoted Mark Twain on his voicemail saying, “The rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated”. Well, this time it’s no exaggeration and as Andy Griffith would say “he thoroughly and everlastingly expired” on March 15, 2021. Chris always remembered to “beware the Ides of March” and turns out, he was right.
Chris was born in Church Hill, TN to Dr. T.H. and Shirley Roberson. In addition to his parents he was proceeded in death by his eldest brother, Shawn “Bubba” Roberson who may or may not have chased him with a kitchen knife for sticking a fork in the toaster.
During his childhood Chris decided to contribute to the family income by having his younger brother pretend to “keel over” on the roadside. This stunt garnered the boys a whopping 2 cents. He also convinced many people that his mother was a famous female wrestler named “The Fabulous Moolah”. In reality, Chris could often be found on the links of Silver Lake Golf Course where he excelled in the game of golf. He was a noted professional at Ridgefields Country Club and he followed the sport throughout his life.
Chris had numerous struggles in life but chose to use his experiences to mentor other people. He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, sponsor and so much more. He graduated with Honors from Milligan College and he was a retired pharmaceutical representative. He loved to make others laugh and his alter ego, Hillbilly “Hoot” Dingus, was often seen at Lady Vols basketball games in his UT Elvis attire. He loved storytelling, bluegrass music (“Saw it in half, Carson!”) and chocolate milk at 2am.
He is survived by his fourth and favorite wife, Dr. Gina Roberson, two daughters, the highly educated Leslie “Peanut” Hammond and the Opera-singing Emmaline “Toot Toot” Grubbs, whom he loved beyond imagination. Twin granddaughters, Amelia and Violet Hammond, or as he called them, “Butter and Jelly”. Sister-in-law, Sarah Roberson, brothers Landon (Pam) Roberson – he was the one “keeled over” on the side of the road, Brent the 12.4lb. baby brother who put an end to further Roberson siblings (Melissa “Mater”) Roberson, his drum-banging brother-in-law, Jerry “Skip” Campbell, Jr, several nieces and nephews and his favorite companion, Scout Hudson Grubbs-Roberson (the dog).
Chris donated his body to scientific research in hopes enlightenment could be found from his frail body therefore a private memorial will be held on Seabrook Island, SC at a later date. To wrap things up, Chris always said to “look at what you’ve learned, not what you have lost and in time, things will be less worse” and it’s true. Elvis has left the building and he’s gone to meet the true King, Jesus Christ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852.