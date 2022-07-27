CHATTANOOGA, TN - Cheyenne Jordan Bradberry, 74, of Chattanooga, TN passed away on July 20, 2022, in a local hospital after a long-term illness. Cheyenne was born in Seymour, Indiana. At a very young age, she moved with her family to Kingsport, Tennessee. Cheyenne graduated from Lynn View High School in 1966. After marrying Bill, she relocated to Chattanooga.

We are heartbroken to lose Cheyenne. She was the kindest soul in every way and always anticipated the other person’s need in all she did. Cheyenne previously worked at Hickory Valley Christian School for 15 years where she spread her kindness and touched many lives.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video