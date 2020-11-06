KINGSPORT - Chester S. Coleman, 91 of Kingsport, died Thursday morning, November 5, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center, after a brief illness. Raised in Maryville, TN, he moved to Kingsport in the late 1950’s, where he went to work for the Tennessee Department of Safety/Highway Patrol and retired after 35 years of service. Chester was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a faithful member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church. He was a joy to all who were blessed to know him. Chester loved to talk in “code” and rarely called anyone by name, but rather by their creative nicknames he originated as he was known as “Bubba.” He was always doing for others and was known for years as the church and neighborhood handyman. His favorite times were with his family (especially family get-togethers), working on his farms with Donald aka Little Bubba, and visiting with friends and his very special neighbors. His love for his daughter-in-law Kathy aka Squooch, was extra special as they shared a unique bond. For the past 2 1/2 years, his little fur buddy Brewster Spence aka PoJo, brought him tremendous joy and was a constant source of happiness. Chester will be greatly missed, and his impact will continue to be cherished for years to come. We have unsurpassed peace and comfort in knowing that we will see him again in Heaven. God is good all the time!
He was preceded in death by his wife, June Quarles Coleman; parents; one sister; and one brother.
Chester is survived by his son, who was his absolute pride and joy, Donald S. Coleman and wife Kathy Webster Coleman of Kingsport; and special little friend, “Brewster” Spence Coleman.
Special thank you to caregivers for their compassion and love.
Due to Covid-19, the family will have a private graveside service with Pastor David Luster officiating. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Pallbearers will be John Berry, Jeff Grindstaff, Tim Jones, Josh Light, Tim Quarles, and Mike Roeske. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Hickman and Wade Rumley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holston Home For Children, PO Box 188, Greeneville, TN 37744, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.