Chester Ronald Lapp, 85, passed away on November 27, 2020. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Rose, his parents Chester and Ruth, his sister Clella and brother Gerald. His family would like to thank the Hancock County Home Health Agency, Hancock Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center and McNeil Funeral Home for their kind and compassionate care of Chester.
Originally from Grants Pass, Ore, Chester was a teacher and taught for many years for the Department of Defense Schools on Naval Bases in Europe with his wife Rose. He and Rose enjoyed travelling throughout Europe often with their sailboat.
Chester loved sailing, hunting, listening to opera, baking bread, birdwatching, playing tennis and hiking on the Appalachian Trail. Chester and Rose built a lovely home together in the Clinch Valley area of East Tennessee and retired there together in 1995.
Chester is survived by family across the country and he also made many friends throughout the world in bird clubs, hunting groups and tennis leagues. He cherished them all and deeply enjoyed their company.
At this time, there are no services or memorials planned. To celebrate Chester’s life, donate to a charity that is near to your heart such as the Sierra Club, Ducks Unlimited, or ASPCA. Or simply, take a hike, enjoy watching the birds, listen to Puccini or Andrea Bocelli, play a game of tennis or share good food with the people that you love.