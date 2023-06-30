Chester Orton Painter Jun 30, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Chester Orton Painter of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. To view arrangements and survivors please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is serving the Painter family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Bob Arrington: Dennis Phillips goes and Fun Fest stays Kingsport city offices will be closed on Fourth of July Niswonger Performing Arts Center releases upcoming entertainment season list Construction begins for new Chipotle in Kingsport Kingsport closing several roads for Fourth of July Parade Saturday Two-year-old hit by truck in Bluff City Local Events