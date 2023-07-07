KINGSPORT, TN - Chester O Painter, Jr., affectionately known as Poppi, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, June 27, 2023. He was born in Oak Hill, West Virginia, to the late Chester O Painter, Sr. and Fannie Myrtle Painter.

After graduating from Oak Ridge High School, he proudly joined the United States Marine Corps and served 4 years before being honorably discharged. Chester moved to East Tennessee and began a successful 42-year career with Tennessee Eastman/Eastman Chemical Company. He retired as an International Trade Analyst.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you