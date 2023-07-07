KINGSPORT, TN - Chester O Painter, Jr., affectionately known as Poppi, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, June 27, 2023. He was born in Oak Hill, West Virginia, to the late Chester O Painter, Sr. and Fannie Myrtle Painter.
After graduating from Oak Ridge High School, he proudly joined the United States Marine Corps and served 4 years before being honorably discharged. Chester moved to East Tennessee and began a successful 42-year career with Tennessee Eastman/Eastman Chemical Company. He retired as an International Trade Analyst.
In his early years, Chester served as an assistant Scout Master and earned his Eagle Scout award. He later served in the Colonial Heights Christian Church Food Ministry for many years.
Chester loved being with his family, cooking for others, camping, Civil War history, and TN sports. Most importantly, Chester inherently understood that people remember not what you say, but how you make them feel. He loved to serve other people and made their comfort his priority. He was quick to laugh, easy to smile, and not afraid to share his warmth.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special sister, Jane A. Elsasser and a brother, William E Painter.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Martha Egan Painter; his children, Michael D and wife Denise, and Mark E Painter; two grandsons, Philip W and Benjamin L Painter; special sister-in-law, Teresa A Brickey and husband Jack; special family friend, Teresa Ridge.
A gathering for friends and family will be held Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport from 3:00-5:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Phip Sams and Pastor Bob Underwood officiating.
A graveside service will be held at Monte Vista Cemetery in Johnson City, July 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to those who cared for Chester during his illness. Karen Blakely, Caregiver; Amedisys Team of Michelle, Laura, Lindsay, Mikala, Tammy, Daniel and many others.