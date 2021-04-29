KINGSPORT - Chester Eugene "Gene" Greear, 93, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 peacefully at his home. He was born to the late James and Bessie (Donahue) Greear.
Gene proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #688. Gene was a welder and carpenter by trade, and the former owner of Greears Welding. In his free time, he loved to fish, and spending time with his cats.
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Greear; daughter, Debra Conkin; son, Danny Greear; two sisters; and four brothers.
Survivors include his daughter, Patricia Begley; grandchildren, Micheal Begley, Jacob Greear and wife April, Dustin Greear and fiancé Lucy Almaroad, Jason Conkin, Racheal Conkin and husband Nakia; six great-grandchildren; two sisters; four brothers; several nieces; and one nephew.
The Greear family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Sunday, May 2, 2021, in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm. A Graveside Service will be conducted on Monday, May 3, 2021, in the Garden of Apostles in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 2:00 pm. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Greear family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport TN, 37664, is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081