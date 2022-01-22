KINGSPORT - Chester D. “Booge” Southerland, Jr., 44, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief battle with Covid-19.
He was born May 28, 1977, in Harlan, KY to the late Chester and Linda Hall Southerland, Sr.
Chester was a loving and devoted son, husband and father. His greatest joy in life came by spending quality time with his family, especially fishing with his children.
He also enjoyed bowling, antique cars and attending car shows.
Chester was a 1996 graduate of Sullivan North High School and retired as the grounds keeper for Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of twenty years, Crystal Ramey Southerland; children, Kayla Southerland and Caleb Southerland; in-laws, Thomas and June Ramey; sister-in-law, Cora Quillen and husband, Jonathan; nephews, Dustin Manis and Eric Quillen; aunts, Ann Pugh and husband, Benny, Toni Dykes and husband, Tom; uncle, Beckham Southerland and wife, Gloria; cousins, Tina Dykes and Christy Elkins; several other cousins who live in Kentucky; special friends, Larry Lampkins, Mike Bayer, Brian Davis and Debbie Knott.
The family will receive friends Monday, January 24, 2022, from 11:00 am until 12:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm with Pastor Todd Jennings officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section A. Serving as pallbearers, Larry Lampkins, Tom Ramey, Brian Davis, Mike Bayer, Jonathan Quillen, Radford Ramey, other family members and friends will assist.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the Dobyns-Bennett High School bowling team for keeping Chester happy.
