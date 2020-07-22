Chester “Cotton” Shipley, 85, of the Blairs Gap Community, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, following a period of declining health.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Dr. Bobby Bernard officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Solomon’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearer will be Larry Shipley.
