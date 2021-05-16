KINGSPORT - Cheryl R Lane, 75, of Kingsport went to be with her Lord on Friday, May 14th, 2021 at her residence.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Carter Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 4pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jack Edwards officiating. Music will be provided by Steven Jarrett.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 pm Monday May 17, 2021 at East Tennessee Cemetery, Hwy 75, Blountville, TN. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45pm.
