KINGSPORT - Cheryl R Lane, 75, of Kingsport went to be with her Lord on Friday, May 14th, 2021 at her residence. Born in Portland Maine to parents Joseph F and Laura Sylvester Arnold. She was from a military family and her childhood was spent traveling overseas with her parents and brother.
She moved to Kingsport in 1982 to be closer to her parents. She had a great love of music especially Elvis, midnight adventures to local haunts, plants and animals. The house was filled with love, music, dancing, and laughter. Her favorite job was her work at the Sullivan County Animal Shelter where she brought home many strays to love and rehome. She retired from Northeast State Community College in May 2020 where she worked as the switchboard operator. She leaves us with cherished memories of her amazing life which will bring comfort to us all.
In addition of her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Taylor; Grandma, Marion Sylvester; favorite Uncles, Ralph and Raymond Sylvester; and grandsons, Zachary Alexander Franklin and Jeffrey Dale Crawford.
Cheryl is survived by her loving husband whom she cherished more than words can say, Mack D Lane; her brother, Jim Arnold (Sandy); daughters, Christi (Steve) Franklin and Teri (Greg) Lamb; sons, Michael (Ketina) Taylor, Tom (Sarah) Taylor; stepson Scott Lane; grandchildren, Robby and Jeremy Taylor, Ben (Brittany) Franklin, April (Jordan) Little, Chris (Denise) Franklin, Joshua (Ashleigh) Taylor, Nathaniel Taylor, Hudson Lamb, and Tamara Lamb; 7 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews; her furbabies/bird, Jojo, Buddy, Sweetcheeks, Callie and Yoohoo.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Carter Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 4pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jack Edwards officiating. Music will be provided by Steven Jarrett.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 pm Monday May 17, 2021 at East Tennessee Cemetery, Hwy 75, Blountville, TN. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45pm.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Lane family.