DUFFIELD, VA - Cheryl Marlene Mullins, 68, Duffield, VA, passed away, Sunday, July 30, 2023, at her sister’s residence after a period of declining health.
Marlene was born in Sullivan County, TN, on December 1, 1954, to the late Emma Elizabeth (Bishop) Qualls and Bascom Cline Qualls.
She was loved by all who knew her. She was a gifted seamstress who could make anything from curtains to prom and beauty pageant dresses or upholstery. She was a caregiver both for her family and by working at several nursing homes and rehab facilities. Most recently she was employed with Scott County PSA. She loved plants and flowers and definitely had her daddy’s green thumb. She will be missed but we will treasure our memories.
Along with her mother, her husband, Chester “Shug” Mullins, Jr., and brother, Rickey Qualls preceded her in death.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Chris (Christy) Mullins; dad (daddy-pap), Cline Qualls; brothers, Dana Qualls , Randall (Vickie) Qualls, and Gregory (Christy) Qualls; sister, Katrina Repass (Ray); grandchildren, Caleb “Kbo” Mullins, Madison and Mackenzi Mullins; special niece and nephews, Allison Presley, Anthony Qualls, and John Douglas Presley, III; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and too many close friends to count.
The family will receive friends from 12-3p.m., Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Services will be conducted at 3:00p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Sanders officiating. Freddie Carter and Pendleton’s Free Will Baptist Church singers will provide the music.
Graveside services will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Nephews, and PSA Crew will serve as pallbearers. Anthony Qualls will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
The family would like to give a special thanks to a special friend and care giver Janice Mullins, for her love and care for Marlene.