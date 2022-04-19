JONESBOROUGH - Cheryl Chamblee Rodgers, age 73, of Jonesborough, TN passed away after a courageous 26-year battle with cancer on April 15th, 2022, one day shy of her 74th Birthday.
She was born on April 16th,1948, in Jackson MS, but when she was very young her family moved to Birmingham, AL where she grew up in a God Loving Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents George Chamblee Sr. & Sarah Chamblee. Also, by her loving husband of 51 years, Larry Rodgers. She is survived by her brothers George Jr. and Jimmy (Josie) and sons Ryan (Natalia) and Stephen (Diana) and her beloved grandchildren, Emma, Maddie, Noah, Dylan and Wylee Ann.
She graduated from John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham and then went on to graduate from Auburn University with a Degree in Nutrition Science. While she was attending Auburn, she met her future husband Larry Rodgers on a blind date, and they were happily married for 51 years.
After graduating she went to work at Montclair Baptist Hospital as a Dietician for several years. She then became a Stay at Home Mom raising her two boys, Ryan and Stephen until they were both in school. Cheryl went back to work as a Realtor for several years and then finally transitioned to her job as a Mortgage Broker for First Tennessee Bank. This is where she really flourished because of her great people skills and her natural ability to make new customers feel like they were old friends.
Cheryl continued that same spirit of friendship as she welcomed all the new neighbors that moved in to the neighborhood that her and Larry had built their Dream Home on the Crossings Golf Course. During this time of retirement, she was able to spend a lot of quality time with her five Grandchildren, which were her true pride and joy and all the rest of her family and friends. She loved to play golf, read books and spend time with her book club friends, take long walks with her dog Pepper, knitting, all things Auburn, and most of all Family Vacations and Get Togethers.
Cheryl will be desperately missed by all those that she's left behind. Our hearts are so broken by this painful loss. She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed!
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. - 2 Timothy 4:7-8
In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude or Feeding America, both of which Cheryl and Larry donated both time and money to for many years and felt much joy in doing so!
