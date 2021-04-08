On February 24th our Lovely Chelsie Lynn Hope Ellis Igadna, Age 29 passed into Heaven, joining her brother, Donald Joseph Ellis. She leaves behind many family members including a son, Jeremiah Joseph Igadna, two daughters, Melody Ray Sims and Harmony Mavis Nichole Sims, and life partner, Jacob Sims, Mother, Christine Edwards Jones, father, Eric Ellis, Grandparents, Bob and Penny Edwards and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. We are inviting family and friends to join us for a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. The service will be held at Kingsley United Methodist Church: 2828 Bloomingdale Rd., Kingsport, TN