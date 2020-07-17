Charlsie Middleton Upchurch, passed away Thursday July 16th, 2020 at The Blake at Kingsport.
Born in Lee County, Virginia, she had lived in this area all her life. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from LMU. She became very active in the Alpha Nu Sorority where she held State Presidents position. She retired from Kingsport Press after 40 years. Charlsie lived a full and active life and was very active in the Red Hat Society. She loved line dancing, received several awards in skeet shooting and loved poker. She enjoyed going on family beach trips and in later years, going to senior’s dinners. Charlsie was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bess Middleton, husband, Ike Upchurch, sister, Geraldine Roop, brothers in law, Joe Morley, Jim Long Harold Roop.
Charlsie is survived by her brother, Charles Middleton and wife Glenis, three sisters, Faye Morley and Frances Long and Lydia Taft and husband Jim; step son, Bob, stepdaughter Joyce, several step grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, special caregiver, Angie Lane.
Special thanks should go to the staff of The Blake at Kingsport and to Caris Hospice all of whom have been integral to her loving care this last year.
A funeral service will be held 11am on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The family will receive friends following the service. A private family graveside will be held at East Tennessee Cemetery.