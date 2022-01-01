JOHNSON CITY - Charlsie Ellen Lyle, age 90, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to her Eternal Home on Thursday, December 30, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Charlsie was born October 18, 1931, to the late Charles and Hettie Cretsinger Collins in Carter County. She graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1949. She married Robert Lyle Sr. in 1950 and together they raised six children. Charlsie was a homemaker first and foremost as well as a seamstress.
She was a longtime member of Grandview Christian Church.
Charlsie will always be remembered for her infectious smile. She loved nothing more than having a house full of friends and family. Entertaining and socializing was what she loved to do.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in 1983; daughter, Yvonne Miller, sons, Chip Lyle and Tim Lyle; three grandchildren, Cody, Liberty, and Aaron; and siblings, Orlin Collins, Bob Collins, Wilma Taylor, and Ann Taylor.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Denise (Doug) Strickland; sons, Rick (Robin) Lyle and Robin Lyle; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Bob Hall.
Charlsie’s family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Grandview Christian Church. Immediately following the visitation, at 4:00 pm, there will be a funeral service under the direction of Aaron Wymer and Bob Hall. Those attending are respectfully asked to wear a face covering and be mindful of social distancing. There will be a committal service on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those planning to attend are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 1:50 pm.
Memorial contributions in Charlsie’s honor are directed to Family Promise of Greater Johnson City (https://familypromisejc.com/ or PO Box 205, Johnson City, TN 37605) or Grandview Christian Church (https://grandviewchristian.org/ or 300 University Parkway, Johnson City, TN 37604).
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Colonial Hill Retirement Center for their exceptional care.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
