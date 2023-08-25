LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Charlotte Thelma Houchins (maiden Beverly) age 87, was born September 12, 1935, in Gate City Virginia. She passed away on August 18, 2023, at her residence in Lawrenceville Georgia. She was the eleventh of twelve children born to the marital union of Arthur and Florence Beverly. She attended Prospect Public Elementary in Gate City VA, and Douglas High School in Kingsport TN. She attended Knoxville College in Knoxville TN and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in physical education and social work. She enjoyed working with children with a special interest in children with special needs.
She married the love of her life the late John W. Houchins in 1969. They lived in Columbus Ohio and were married 45 years until his passing in 2014. She later moved to Lawrenceville GA in 2020 to be with her daughter and granddaughter. Charlotte enjoyed being a long-standing member and choir member of Broad Street Christian Church in Columbus Ohio.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter Charlotte Victoria Houchins, granddaughter Brooklyn, and a host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. In her own words prior to her passing she stated, "my life was wonderful, and I thank God for it". Charlotte will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Services to be held at Evans Funeral Home on Saturday September 2nd, 2023. 4171 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus Ohio 43227.
Funeral service to begin at 10:30am with calling hours 1 hour prior at 9:30am.
Charlotte will be laid to rest with her husband at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Columbus Ohio.
LATEST VIDEOS
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.