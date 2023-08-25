September 12, 1935 – August 18, 2023

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Charlotte Thelma Houchins (maiden Beverly) age 87, was born September 12, 1935, in Gate City Virginia. She passed away on August 18, 2023, at her residence in Lawrenceville Georgia. She was the eleventh of twelve children born to the marital union of Arthur and Florence Beverly. She attended Prospect Public Elementary in Gate City VA, and Douglas High School in Kingsport TN. She attended Knoxville College in Knoxville TN and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in physical education and social work. She enjoyed working with children with a special interest in children with special needs.


