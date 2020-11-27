Charlotte Pugh Nov 27, 2020 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Charlotte Pugh, 89, of Kingsport, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, November 26, 2020.Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Charlotte Pugh Christianity Kingsport Hill Oak Arrangement Cremation Services Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.