KINGSPORT - Charlotte Pannell Richards 84, of Kingsport, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. To view arrangements and survivors please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com. Carter- Trent Funeral Home is serving the Richards family.
