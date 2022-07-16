Charlotte P. Archer, age 94, passed away after a brief illness Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Charlotte was born in Erwin, Tennessee, graduated from Unicoi County High School and attended ETSU before her marriage in 1947. She was a long-time resident of Kingsport having moved to the area in 1952 and also a long serving member of Watauga Street and Northeast Churches of Christ.
She was generous with her time as a volunteer including many years with Meals-On –Wheels, the Kingsport Symphony, Northeast Church of Christ and Girl Scouts, just to mention a few.
Charlotte was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Charlotte will be missed by her family and friends so very much!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Basil Duke and Gertrude L. Peters; her husband of 59 years, Robert “Ken” Archer; and her sister, Frances P. McMullen.
Those left to cherish Charlotte’s memory are her daughters, Cheryl Chernesky (George) of Johnson City, TN and Carol Jarrett (Kim) of Kingsport, TN; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and several nieces.
An Entombment Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 18, 2022, Mausoleum III of Oak Hill Memorial Park with Tim Hall, Minister of Central Church of Christ, Johnson City officiating. Those attending the service are asked to meet at the Mausoleum at 1:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlotte’s memory may be made to a favorite charity or to Northeast Church of Christ, 2217 Beechnut Dr. Kingsport, TN 37660.
The care of Charlotte P. Archer and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
