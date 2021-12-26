CHURCH HILL - Charlotte Morine Mallory, age 83, of Church Hill, left this world to be with her Heavenly father on Thursday, December 23, 2021. She was born October 6, 1938, to the late Jimmy Neil and Mabel (Mayo) Housewright. Charlotte was a life-long resident of Church hill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Rev. Maxwell Mallory; son, Mark Mallory; loving daughter, Donna Mallory Denton; son-in-law, Dwight Bright; a sister and several brothers.
She is leaving behind sons, Allen Mallory (Judy) and Samuel Mallory; daughters, Marlene Bright, Darlene Lowe (Howard), Debra Sturgill (Jerry), Linda Combs and Rebecca White (Mark); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Jimmy Housewright (Ruthanne).
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm – 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm in the chapel. Interment will follow at Elm Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery.
