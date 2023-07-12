Charlotte Marie Salyer, (95) was born on March 3, 1928, and passed on June 26, 2023, after a long fight with Dementia. She was the daughter of Alfred and Ruth Smith Horne. She grew up in Wise, Virginia and retired to Kingsport, Tennessee. She was married to her loving husband, William Hobert Salyer (Bill) for 65 years. He passed away On April 5, 2010.
Most recently she was in Destin, Florida with her daughter, Patty, and son-in-law, Keith and in Thomasville, Georgia with her son, Ronnie, and daughter- in-law, Cindy, where she spent her last year in Hospice care.
She loved to cook, quilt, travel, and spend time at her church and with her family. Besides raising her three children, Billy (deceased) Patty and Ronnie, she was a second Mother to Johnny Wright (deceased) and Heather Wright. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt, Cousin and special friend of Thelma McDavid, whom she talked to daily. She loved her snacks and her diet cokes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Hobert Salyer (Bill); brothers, Bruce Horne and Jack Horne; son, Dr. William Hobert Salyer, Jr. (Billy); grandsons Matthew Salyer and Bryan Salyer; granddaughter, Rebecca Salyer; sister in-law, June Minor and special son, Johnny Wright.
Survivors include: Daughter, Patty Miller and her husband, Keith; son, Ronnie and his wife, Cindy; and daughter in-law, Randy. Sister in-law, Shirley Rathbone. Grandchildren: Lorri Salyer, Bill Salyer and wife Tosha; Shannon Salyer and wife, Debbie; Jeffrey Goode and wife, Kirstie; Jessica Salyer Wilks and husband, Jarrett; and special daughter, Dr. Heather Wright. Great-grandchildren include; Austin, Andrew, Avery, Madeline, Logan, Cody, Mason, Easton, Savannah, Corbin, Daniel Ellott and Erin Hopgood. Special cousins, Bob and Debbie Beverly. Nephew and nieces, Cathy and Steve Horne, and Teresa Roberts.
Funeral Service will be at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in the Chapel at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Clergy will be Ron Salyer.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Bainbridge Chapter of Hospice. Address is 111 Hillcrest Parkway in Dublin, Georgia 31021.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport, TN, is proudly serving the Salyer family.