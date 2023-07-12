Charlotte Marie Salyer, (95) was born on March 3, 1928, and passed on June 26, 2023, after a long fight with Dementia. She was the daughter of Alfred and Ruth Smith Horne. She grew up in Wise, Virginia and retired to Kingsport, Tennessee. She was married to her loving husband, William Hobert Salyer (Bill) for 65 years. He passed away On April 5, 2010.

Most recently she was in Destin, Florida with her daughter, Patty, and son-in-law, Keith and in Thomasville, Georgia with her son, Ronnie, and daughter- in-law, Cindy, where she spent her last year in Hospice care.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you