GATE CITY, VA - Charlotte Mae Smith 83, Gate City, VA left this world for her heavenly home Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Charlotte was born in Scott County, VA on October 28, 1939, to the late Guy and Sophie Taylor.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She was a member of Moore’s Memorial Church.
In addition to her parents, her children, Cathy Gillenwater and Terry Smith; brother, Junior Taylor and son-in-law, Johnnie Culbertson preceded her in death.
Surviving is her husband of 63 years, James (Jim) Smith; daughters, Lisa (Tim) Frazier, Jenny Culbertson; sons, Jeff (Debbie) Smith, Ricky (Joyce) Smith, Jerry (Donna) Smith, James “Knobby” (Verna) Smith; daughter-in-law, Brenda Smith; son-in-law, Darrell Gillenwater; 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren ; sisters, Linda and Beulah Taylor, Mary (Barry) Lane; brothers, Kayro (Terrie) Taylor, W.C. (Pat) Taylor; along with several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00a.m., Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with the Rev. G.W. White officiating. Greg and Becky White will provide the music. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Family and Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45a.m. for the graveside service.