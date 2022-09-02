KINGSPORT - Charlotte Honeycutt, 77, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, morning September 2, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Jonesborough, TN on January 30, 1945 to J.M. and Melba Fox.
Charlotte made her home in Kingsport, TN and was a member of Homeland Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who loved her family very much.
In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her step-father, Hearl Biles; her brother, Bill Fox; her sister-in-law, Judy Fox; and an infant daughter.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 59 years, William (Bill) Honeycutt – they were married on Bill’s birthday and Charlotte’s high school graduation day. Her sons, Michael (Sherry), Steven (Amber); grandchildren, Cody Honeycutt (Whitley), Jon, Tyler, Andrew, Kaydence Honeycutt, Gunnar Martin; great grandchildren, Isabella and Avery Honeycutt; and special cousin, Wilma Poore.
The Honeycutt family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Sunday, September 4, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Terry Browder officiating. Committal Service and Entombment will follow the Funeral in Mausoleum III in East Lawn Memorial Park. Cody, Jon, Tyler, Drew, Gunnar, Paul Warner, John Warner, and Terry Warner will serve as pallbearers.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Honeycutt family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com.