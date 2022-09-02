KINGSPORT - Charlotte Honeycutt, 77, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, morning September 2, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Jonesborough, TN on January 30, 1945 to J.M. and Melba Fox.

Charlotte made her home in Kingsport, TN and was a member of Homeland Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who loved her family very much.

