SURGOINSVILLE - Charlotte Gatewood Blair, of Surgoinsville, TN, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She retired from the Hawkins County Board of Education and taught for over thirty years, the majority being at Surgoinsville Elementary School. She was a member of Surgoinsville Free Will Baptist Church where she served many years. She enjoyed camping, farming, gardening, traveling, shopping, and supporting the grandchildren in their activities.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pat Blair, parents, Herman and Edna Gatewood, brother, Earl Gatewood, and grandchildren, Millie and Laken Jarnigan, and Hunter Barrett.
She is survived by her daughters, Fonda (Joe) Brice and Patty (Johnny) Carr; grandchildren, Hollie (Chad) Pennington, Beth (Daniel) Jarnigan, Sumer (Sam) Barrett, Patrick (Mandi) Carr, and Emily (Brandon) Zortman; great grandchildren, Cole and Alec Pennington, Kenner and Cadence Jarnigan, Chase and Caraline Barrett, and J.P. and Finley Carr; sister, Nadine Armstrong; sister-in-law, Diane Gatewood; two nieces, Sherry Hutchins and Robin (John) Wilson; and great nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family and her pets that she dearly loved, Molly, Sunny, and Miss Kitty.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm Sunday, April 24, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Jesse Hartgrove officiating. The graveside service will be immediately after the funeral in Bethel Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.