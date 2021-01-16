KINGSPORT - Charlotte Ferguson Matthews, 74, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 13, 2021. Born on December 3, 1946, to the late Vernon and Bernice Ferguson, she was a lifelong member of the Kingsport community. Charlotte graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School before continuing on to East Tennessee State University. She was a talented pianist and played at Golda Memorial Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Ferguson.
Charlotte is survived by her loving husband, David Matthews; daughter, Becky Mims and husband Jody; granddaughter, Kayla Helton and husband Ray; grandson, Justin Mims; great-granddaughter, Lydia Helton; brothers, David, Adrian, and Mark Ferguson and wife Kate; uncle and aunt, Allen Ferguson and Helen Campbell; nieces, Grace Ferguson and Lindy Salyers; nephews, Josh and Daniel Ferguson; great friends, Peggy and Jerry Ervin; and loving dog, Sandy.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at First Broad Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Randy Frye officiating.
A private family graveside service will follow at Gray Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660, or to the Kingsport Animal Shelter, www.petworkstn.com.