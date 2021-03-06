KINGSPORT - Charlotte Clyde Johnson, 85, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
She was born in Scott County, VA and had lived in Kingsport most of her life.
Charlotte retired as a teacher after several years of service. She enjoyed the mountains, nature, fashion and loved the Lord. She loved books and was a talented poet.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Gillenwater; parents, Bascom and Margaret McConnell Pendleton and brother, Jack Pendleton.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Rachel Siwek (Thomas), Christie Lee Saggiomo and Colton Scott Johnson (Peggy), six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A private Family Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to her caregivers, her cousin Judy Carver and neighbor, Helen Baylor.
