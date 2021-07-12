Charlotte "Charlie" Baird Stephens, age 71, died on July 11, 2021 after an extended illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. R.B. Baird and Elsie Baird.
She is survived by two daughters, Beth Mann (Tim) and Laura Chess; grandchildren, Noah and Becca Mann and Nathan Armstrong Jr.; sisters, Elizabeth Allis (Charlie), Becky Ehrhard, Margaret Price (Ronnie); brothers, R.B. Baird III "Buddy" (Bridget) and Edward Baird (Tammy); special nieces and nephews, Allison Chen, Steven Price, Caroline Baird and Ryan Baird; several other nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, Church Hill Health Care and Rehab, and Nathan Armstrong.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, July 13th from 12-2pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 2pm with Eric Chapman officiating. There will be a private family burial.