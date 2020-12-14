Charlotte Caulkins 93, loving and devoted wife and mother, went to be with her Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, December 12, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Florence, SC. Charlotte was born in Portage, PA on December 17, 1926 and grew up in Fairmont, WV, Altoona, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. She married Roy Caulkins in 1948 and together they chose Proverbs 3:5,6 as their life verses. “Trust in the Lord with all thine Heart; and lean not onto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths”. Charlotte and Roy lived near Cleveland, Ohio and had two children Esther Carrie and Bradley Scott. Roy was a pressman at Union Gospel Press and Charlotte loved teaching children at the Cleveland City Mission, Pioneer Girls, Vacation Bible School, Sunday School, and Junior Church. She also loved visiting nursing homes, holding services with devotions and hymns. In 1964 Roy and Charlotte moved to Madison, GA where Roy was a missionary printer with Source of Light Ministries and Charlotte taught children’s Bible correspondence courses. In 1984 Roy and Charlotte joined Faith Mission Publications/ Bancroft Bible Camp in Kingsport, TN and lived in Scott County near Bristol, VA. They attended Arcadia Presbyterian Church, Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN. After 52 years together with Charlotte, Roy went to be with the Lord on May 25, 2000. In 2002, Charlotte married Mort Cooper. They had been high school friends in Pittsburgh, PA. Mort went to be with the Lord in 2006. Charlotte moved to Bethea Baptist Retirement Community, Darlington, SC in 2008 and was a member of Bethea Baptist Church.
In addition to her husbands she was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Carrie Shaffer Claycomb; sister, Marjorie Bigelow; brother, Charles Edwin Claycomb.
Survivors include her daughter, Esther Carrie Bradley and husband Bruce; son, Bradley Scott Caulkins and wife Jenny; along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1pm on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Gardner’s Chapel Cemetery in Hiltons, VA with Charles Newland and Ken Strickland officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to Arcadia Presbyterian Church, Bancroft Bible Camp, Source of Light Ministries, or Bethea Baptist Church.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Caulkins family.