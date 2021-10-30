KINGSPORT - Charlotte Ann (Hawk) Vicars, 80, of Kpt, TN, went to her homecoming in the comfort of her home, Thursday Oct 28, 2021. She was born in Kpt in 1941, and was the daughter of the late Vernon and Blanche Hawk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Buddy Hawk and Bobby Hawk, sisters June Hammond, Pauline Moody, Betty Barnett, and Gail Christian.
Charlotte was a 1959 graduate of Sullivan West High School. She was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church, and loved the Lord. She loved being a homemaker, reading, working in the garden, and led a selfless life putting her family above her own desires until the day she passed. She was the family Matriarch.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Otis Vicars, daughter Christy Young (Jay), sons Vic Vicars and Joey Vicars, granddaughter Bailey Vicars, and sister Katie Hall (Virgil.)
The family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life at the Whitfield Family Barn, 543 Harr Town Rd, Blountville, TN 37617 on Saturday Nov 6, 1PM-3PM. There will be a private gathering and meal for family members 12PM-1PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Sunnyside Baptist Church Food Ministry, 406 Cooks Valley Rd, Kpt, TN 37664. Online condolecenses may by made to the family on the Trinity Memorial Website.