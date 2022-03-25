“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith”
CHURCH HILL - Charlotte Ann Dykes 71, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the First Freewill Baptist Church in Church Hill. A funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Earl Dunn and Pastor Chris Castle officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Breanna Dykes, Devan Dykes, Mark Snapp, Jacob Perry, Travis Birchfield, and Matthew Perry. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 am.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Dykes family.