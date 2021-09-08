BEECH CREEK COMMUNITY - Randy Light, 61, of the Beech Creek Community, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his residence.
Randy was born in Hawkins County, TN on March 10, 1960, a son of the late Charlie Ruben and Reba Light. He resided in this area his entire life. Randy had been employed by Pave Well Paving Co. but had returned to farming in 2016.
Randy will be remembered as a loving and devoted dad, papaw, brother and friend who loved to interact with his family. His passion was breeding roosters, his pond, horses and cattle. He was a member of Gamecock Club.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Mike Light.
Randy is survived by his significant other of over 20 years, Diane Bays of Kingsport; two sons, Lil Randy Light and wife Sabrina of Rogersville, and Tyler Wright and Nicole Matthews; six grandchildren, Braden Wright, Khloe Wright, Brittany Moore, Alexis Gentry-Light, Ethan Light and Bronson Light; two great-grandchildren, Kylie Stidham and Zion Light.
The family will be receiving friends on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 5-7pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Funeral services will follow, at 7pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Kermit Dykes officiating. Graveside service will be at 2pm on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Mt. Carmel FWB Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Travis Crawford, Charles Light, Christopher Wright, Bronson Light, Ethan Light, and Cody Roberts. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Tipton, Granvill Crawford and Kenneth Sensabaugh.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Light family.