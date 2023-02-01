WEBER CITY - Charlie Owens, 98, of Weber City, VA entered into the arms of Jesus on Sunday January 29, 2023.

Charlie's first love was his wife, Mary Owens. He married Mary in 1948. Charlie loved and cared for his family. He was employed as a lineman with American Electric Power for 40 years. Charlie also worked with Ed Reed building houses. He was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.

