WEBER CITY - Charlie Owens, 98, of Weber City, VA entered into the arms of Jesus on Sunday January 29, 2023.
Charlie's first love was his wife, Mary Owens. He married Mary in 1948. Charlie loved and cared for his family. He was employed as a lineman with American Electric Power for 40 years. Charlie also worked with Ed Reed building houses. He was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Rutha Owens, his wife Mary Owens; and six siblings.
Left to cherish him is his daughter, Patsy Jessee; his grandson, Christopher Stacey Cox (Kiwanna Cox); his granddaughter, Alishia Dinkins; great grandchildren, Briesha Camp, Ayleonna Camp, Savion Camp, and Kaylee Cox; 4 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nell Fields; special friends, Ed Reed and Harlen Peters; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 am on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Russell Memorial Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to Charlie's favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.