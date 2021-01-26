CHURCH HILL- Charlie McLain, died Sunday, January 24, 2021 after a brief illness.
Military graveside services will be held Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Gary Gerhardt officiating. Military rites conducted by the Hawkins County Color Guard and Tennessee National Guard. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:15 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Dykes, Lavere Edens, Chad McLain, David Parker, Scott McLain, and Mark Hale.
A special thanks to Kenneth and Linda Luster.
To leave an online message for the McLain family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com.
