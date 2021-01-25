CHURCH HILL- Charlie McLain, died Sunday, January 24, 2021 after a brief illness. He lacked three days of being 95, born January 27, 1926.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Church Hill. He retired from Dobyns Taylor Hardware. He was in WWII and the Korea Conflict. He belonged to the VFW and the American Legion. He was always willing to help his neighbors and family and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years Eula. His brothers, Garnie, Henson, and Chester McLain; sisters, Eunave Smith, Dolly Edens, Jessie Dykes and Betty Jo Hunley; and his parents, Ellie and Peral McLain.
He leaves behind his daughter, Debbie Cradic (Clayton); son, Larry Rimer (Suzanne); grandchildren, Dustin Cradic (Amy), Dillion Cradic (Kayla), Devin Cradic (Destiny), Tisa Vicchio (Brian) and Rusty Rimer; great grandchildren, Channing, Colton, Cora, Celesta, Brianna, Charlie Beth, Catie and Keaton; sister, Freda Christian and several nieces and nephews.
Military graveside services will be held Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Gary Gerhardt officiating. Military rites conducted by the Hawkins County Color Guard and Tennessee National Guard. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:15 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Dykes, Lavere Edens, Chad McLain, David Parker, Scott McLain, and Mark Hale.
A special thanks to Kenneth and Linda Luster.
To leave an online message for the McLain family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the McLain family.