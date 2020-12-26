DRYDEN, VA - Charlie James Poe, a servant of our Lord, was taken home Christmas Eve December 24th, 2020. He was proceeded in death by his father, Earl Poe and mother, Helen Lay Poe and sister, Sandra Beasley, and brother-in-law Billy P. Shufflebarger.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Barbara Poe, three sons Rodney (Pam) of Powell, TN; Mike (Tammy) of Richmond, KY; and Donnie (Samantha) of Roanoke, Va. Six grandchildren: Taylor Poe, Sydney Poe, Brittany Poe Blevins (Aaron), Brandon Poe, Caleb Poe and Jordan Poe and one great grandchild Evelyn Blevins.
Charlie was a member of the Dryden Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, choir director and Sunday School teacher. He was also Mason for over fifty plus years. His career began as an agent operator for Southern Railway. He owned and operated coal mines and strip mining for several years. Charlie served on the Lee County Airport Commission and was responsible for developing the airport in Pennington Gap and the new airport in Jonesville, Virginia. He was the owner of Security First Insurance agency. After leaving the insurance business, he became the contractor foreman of fiber optics for Sunset Communications. After retiring, he enjoyed driving a bus for MEOC.
His hobbies included flying airplanes where he obtained his Pilot Instrument, Commercial and Multi-Engine ratings and was a Ham radio operator where he held Extra class licenses. He also enjoyed reading books, watching westerns and keeping up with his family and friends on Facebook. His favorite time was when he was surrounded by his family especially his grandchildren.
He recently developed another hobby to continue his passion for flying by spending time each day flying to various places using his state-of-the-art flight simulator. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be sent to Dryden Baptist Church. The family will hold a private family ceremony. To sign guest book and view obituary please visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.