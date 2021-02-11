KINGSPORT - Charlie Hensley, 64, of Kingsport, died Thursday morning, February 11, 2021, at his home after a brief illness. Born in Roan County, he had resided in Kingsport most of his life. Charlie was owner/operator of Holston Paving and Sealing Company for over 40 years. He was a very devoted father and grandfather. Charlie attended Arcadia United Methodist Church. He had been an avid fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carson and Omie Hensley; brother, Frankie Hensley; and sister, Brenda Hensley.
Charlie is survived by his two daughters, Lisa Johnson of Kingsport, Amy Hensley and husband Don Rider of Church Hill; three grandchildren, Destiny Johnson and fiancé Brandon Hall, Sherman Johnson, and C.J. Johnson and fiancé Amber Taylor; sister, Janice Cavitt of Kingsport; brothers, Bill Hensley, Ernie Hensley, and Doug Hensley, all of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Vickie Carter officiating.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arcadia United Methodist Church, 3954 Bloomingdale Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660.