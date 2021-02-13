KINGSPORT - Charlie Hensley, 64, of Kingsport, died Thursday morning, February 11, 2021, at his home after a brief illness.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Vickie Carter officiating.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arcadia United Methodist Church, 3954 Bloomingdale Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660.