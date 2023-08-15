KINGSPORT – Charlie Carl Anderson Jr., 85 of Kingsport, went home to be with his Savior and the love of his life on Monday, August 14, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Charlie was born November 5, 1937, to the late Charlie Carl Anderson, Sr. and Ruby Deel Anderson in Clinchco., Virginia. He was a 1956 graduate of Ervington High School and later attended East Tennessee State University. Charlie moved to Newport News, VA to work in the shipyards and returned in 1957 to marry his love. A year and a half later, they moved to Kingsport, TN where Charlie worked for Kingsport Press, Chapman Drug, City of Kingsport Fire Department and Life Saving Crew. Charlie then went to work for Kingsport Power Company and retired after 30 years of service. Charlie was very instrumental in starting Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department, seeing a need for a fire department in his community. He spent many hours working for his community and seen the fruits of his labor in 1974 when Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department was formed. Charlie served as chief, assistant chief, and president of the board. In 1991, Charlie was appointed as commissioner to Bloomingdale Utility District where he served as vice-president and director. He was elected to the Tennessee Association of Utility District in 1999. Gov. Phil Bredeson appointed Charlie to the Utility Management Review Board in 2010. He continued to serve his community through Bloomingdale Utility until his death. Charlie was named honorary Kentucky Colonel by Gov. Matthew G. Bevins on April 15, 2016. He was a member of Nottingham Church, Masonic Lodge #688, Liberty Chapter, Order of Eastern Star Kingsport Council and Chapter where he was honored for more than 60 years in each.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his precious wife, Lois Caroline Meade Anderson (March 12, 2021); his father and mother-in-law, T.R and Nannie Lee Meade; brothers, Jessie James Anderson, Charles Clyde Anderson, and Edward Anderson; sisters, Jnell Ruth Deel, Eva Wood, Beuline Woodard, Mary Sue Stout, Gay Martain, and Betty Jean Anderson.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving daughter and caregiver, Debbie Ketron and husband Teddy whom he thought of as a son of Kingsport; son, Ricky Anderson and wife Cindy of Fayetteville, TN; grandchildren, Aaron (Heather) Ketron, Daniel (Kendra) Ketron both of Kingsport, Julia Anderson of Columbia, TN, Victoria (Aaron) Greer of Huntsville, AL, Nathanael (Laura) Anderson Fayetteville, TN; great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Josiah Ketron, Gracie Ketron, Chloe Ketron and Hadley Ketron all of Kingsport and Levi Anderson and Kimber Anderson of Fayetteville, TN; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-9 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be conducted at 12 pm Friday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bill Porter, Pastor Robert Fletcher officiating, along with speakers, Jason Mumpower, Mike Wetherington, and special words written by Larry Lewis. Music will be provided by Patsy Mercer and Brad and Jessica Price.
A graveside service will follow the service at East Lawn Memorial Park where he will be laid to rest beside his sweetheart whom he longed to be with. Pallbearers will be Aaron Ketron, Daniel Ketron, Josiah Ketron, Teddy Ketron, Jimmy Kelly and Otis Yates. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Tennessee Association of Utility District.