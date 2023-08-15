KINGSPORT – Charlie Carl Anderson Jr., 85 of Kingsport, went home to be with his Savior and the love of his life on Monday, August 14, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Charlie was born November 5, 1937, to the late Charlie Carl Anderson, Sr. and Ruby Deel Anderson in Clinchco., Virginia. He was a 1956 graduate of Ervington High School and later attended East Tennessee State University. Charlie moved to Newport News, VA to work in the shipyards and returned in 1957 to marry his love. A year and a half later, they moved to Kingsport, TN where Charlie worked for Kingsport Press, Chapman Drug, City of Kingsport Fire Department and Life Saving Crew. Charlie then went to work for Kingsport Power Company and retired after 30 years of service. Charlie was very instrumental in starting Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department, seeing a need for a fire department in his community. He spent many hours working for his community and seen the fruits of his labor in 1974 when Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department was formed. Charlie served as chief, assistant chief, and president of the board. In 1991, Charlie was appointed as commissioner to Bloomingdale Utility District where he served as vice-president and director. He was elected to the Tennessee Association of Utility District in 1999. Gov. Phil Bredeson appointed Charlie to the Utility Management Review Board in 2010. He continued to serve his community through Bloomingdale Utility until his death. Charlie was named honorary Kentucky Colonel by Gov. Matthew G. Bevins on April 15, 2016. He was a member of Nottingham Church, Masonic Lodge #688, Liberty Chapter, Order of Eastern Star Kingsport Council and Chapter where he was honored for more than 60 years in each.

LATEST VIDEOS

Tags

Recommended for you