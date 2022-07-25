BIG STONE GAP, VA - Charletta Jane (Herron) Hall- 85, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Lee Health and Rehab in Pennington Gap, VA.

Charletta "Chot" Hall was born on March 28, 1937 in Keokee, Virginia. She was one of fourteen children. The daughter of the late Claude Herron, and Sarah Jane Adams. She enjoyed worshiping the Lord, shopping, and her family. She was the best cook, and her family remembers that fondly. She had a big heart for her family, and she was a mother to several. Her big personality will continue to live on in those she touched.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video