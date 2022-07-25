BIG STONE GAP, VA - Charletta Jane (Herron) Hall- 85, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Lee Health and Rehab in Pennington Gap, VA.
Charletta "Chot" Hall was born on March 28, 1937 in Keokee, Virginia. She was one of fourteen children. The daughter of the late Claude Herron, and Sarah Jane Adams. She enjoyed worshiping the Lord, shopping, and her family. She was the best cook, and her family remembers that fondly. She had a big heart for her family, and she was a mother to several. Her big personality will continue to live on in those she touched.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by first husband, Robert Collier, also husband John Daniel Hall Sr., daughters, Rita Collier, & Deborah Chandler, son-in-law Teddy Chandler, and son Claude Daniel 'Danny" Hall.
She is survived by children, Kenneth Cooper and wife Melody, Lee Collier and wife Tammy, John D. Hall Jr. "Johnny" & Fiancée Leta Kelley; grandchildren, Billy Chandler and wife Emilee, Jordan Pease and wife Megan, Zack Cooper, David Collier, Cody Hall and wife Dezaray, & Debra Hall Surgener and husband Bryan; great-grandchildren, Abigail Chandler, Bailee Mullins, Bryson Mullins; & Eli Hall, several nieces and nephews, close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 27 from 12- 2 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, VA. The funeral service will be conducted immediately following in the funeral home's chapel with Pastor John Flanary officiating. The burial will follow in Glencoe cemetery, where she will be laid to rest by her husband. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
