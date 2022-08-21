KINGSPORT - Charles William Quillen, age 84 of Kingsport, entered into rest on Friday, August 19, 2022. Charles was born on March 21, 1938 in Lee County, VA to Albert and Axie Quillen. After graduating from Sullivan High School in 1956, he joined the US Army where he bravely served his country for 10 years: including one year in Vietnam.

Charles had always been a lover of music, so after his discharge from the Army he began writing songs and showing them in Nashville, while working at the Mead Corporation in Kingsport. In 1970, he moved to Nashville where he took a fulltime job and wrote songs in his spare time.

