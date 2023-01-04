Charles William Quillen Jan 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Please join us to celebrate the life of Charles William Quillen, who entered into rest on August 19, 2022. Charlie was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who is greatly missed.The celebration in his honor will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 12 pm at Kingsley United Methodist Church in Kingsport, TN.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Charlie Charles William Quillen Celebration Friend Honor Kingsport Uncle Recommended for you