Charles William Fugate went to join his family in heaven on March 9, 2021.
A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA with Rev. Ray Dockery officiating.
His Grandchildren, son-in-law, and Derek Ford will serve as pallbearers. Charles Sigmon, George Polly, and Mike Ford will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made to Rye Cove United Methodist Church or Trinity United Methodist Church.
An online guest register is available for the Fugate family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
