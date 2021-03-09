Charles William Fugate went to join his family in heaven on March 9, 2021.
Charles was born on December 13, 1942 to Elizabeth Click Fugate and J.E. Fugate, Jr. He grew up in Big Stone Gap, VA and graduated from Powell Valley High School in 1961. He graduated from Emory and Henry College and earned his master’s degree from Appalachian State University.
In addition to his parents, his son, Charles W. Fugate, II; sister, Carolyn F. Hobson; niece Carrielyn Hobson preceded him in death.
After college he worked in the furniture industry and Westmoreland Coal. He served on the Wise County School Board and the Scott County Economic Development Board. He has won awards as a motorcycle Enduro Rider, a businessman, and as a farmer. Charles was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Big Stone Gap, VA and attended Rye Cove United Methodist Church. Life is not going to be as much fun without Charles, he will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife, Ann W. Fugate of 56 years; daughter, Christy F. Smith, and husband Steve Smith; grandchildren, Blake Fugate, Ana Fugate, Palmer Smith, Wade Smith, and Henry Smith; brother, J.E. Fugate, III, and wife Donna; sister, Phillis Plageman and husband Jerry; along with several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends.
A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA with Rev. Ray Dockery officiating.
His Grandchildren, son-in-law, and Derek Ford will serve as pallbearers. Charles Sigmon, George Polly, and Mike Ford will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made to Rye Cove United Methodist Church or Trinity United Methodist Church.
An online guest register is available for the Fugate family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Charles William Fugate.