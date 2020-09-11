BRISTOL, VA - Charles William “Bill” Salyer, age 56 of Bristol, VA passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his residence.He was born in Herrin, IL on January 26, 1964. He was a 1982 graduate of Gate City High School and attended Berea College. He was a huge sports fan, especially St. Louis Cardinals. Mr. Salyer was preceded in death by his father, William Fletcher Salyer.
He is survived by his, mother, Margaret Salyer; a sister, Carmen Light and husband Rick; nephew Matthew Light; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Bill Porter officiating.
Graveside service will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1 PM in the Salyer Family Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
